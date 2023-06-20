Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Turning 'accidental' Producer For Tiku Weds Sheru

Kangana Ranaut has turned producer for her upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. Recently, the actress opened up about her experience as a producer. Apart from that, this film has marked her production debut under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

3 things you need to know

Tiku Weds Sheru will release on OTT on June 23, 2023.

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer has been directed by Sai Kabir.

Kangana Ranaut has turned producer for this film.

Kangana Ranaut on becoming a producer

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up and expressed her views on becoming a producer for the film Tiku Weds Sheru. She said, "I did not become a producer to make money. I am an accidental producer, to ensure that the kind of films I want to make are being made." Upon taking this new role, the Emergency actress also said that she usually incorporates her experiences on the sets of her film.

(Kangana Ranaut talks about being an accdental producer. | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana even instructed her team that no matter what the budget of her film is, the entire unit will be served the same food. Further sharing her views, she said that she strictly ensures that every actor, no matter how big or small their role is, gets treated with respect. The Simran actress added, "Because whoever is coming on the set, is invested in the film no matter how big or small. So they deserve to be respected equally."

Storyline of Tiku Weds Sheru

In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of Shiraz aka Sheru Khan, while Avneet Kaur will be seen portraying the character of Tasleem aka Tiku Khan. The movie will revolve around two people who wish to make it big in the entertainment industry. Kangana has described Tiku Weds Sheru as a film which will be an ode to Mumbai, the city of dreams.