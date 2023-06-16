Tiku Weds Sheru: First Song Tumse Milke From Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur Starrer Out

Why you’re reading this: Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead role. The movie marks Kangana Ranaut’s debut as a producer. The first song of the movie is out now.

The first song from the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer out now

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to announce the release of the first song of Tiku Weds Sheru. The song is titled Tum Se Milke and is an audio song. The film stars Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

(Nawzuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur star in Tiku weds Sheru | Image: @KanganaTeam/Twitter)

Mohit Chauhan voiced the song while Sai Kabir penned the lyrics for it. The music composer of the song is Gaurav Chhaterji and Sai Kabir. Released only as an audio song, the poster features the lead pair in a romantic pose.

Tiku Weds Sheru narrates a dark romance

The Tiku Weds Sheru trailer was released on June 14. The trailer features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in a romantic role. While the actor plays a junior artist in the film industry, Kaur plays a bubbly girl who comes to Mumbai as an aspiring actress.

The trailer shows the lead pair getting married and embarking on an eccentric journey together. The clips in the trailer show Tiku getting married to Sheru in order to live her dream of becoming an actress but falling in love with him soon after. Towards the end, the high-paced trailer shows Tiku and Sheru embarking on the world of drugs, the underworld and romance.