EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Threatened For Refusing To Star In 'Sultan'

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami alleged that she was threatened by producer-director Aditya Chopra when she refused to work in Salman Khan-starrer 'Sultan'. "When I said NO for Sultan, Aditya Chopra told me that he will never work with me," Kangana claimed.

In an interview on 'The Nation Wants To Know', Kangana who was talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise claimed that the reason she knows the 'internal workings of this industry is only through her own experience.' She revealed that she did not want to work with Khans after delivering a blockbuster on her own. And to this, Aditya Chopra apparently told her that, 'You are finished'.

"The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra... just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying 'Kangana said No to Sultan'. And then he messaged me, 'How dare you?! You say No to me'. And then he told me, 'You are finished'," Kangana said.

Rhea Chakraborty exposes troll's heinous threats to her over Sushant; 'Enough is Enou

About Sultan

In 2016, Anushka Sharma played the lead character in Sultan, alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolves around a wrestler who comes from a self-imposed retirement to win back the love of his life. The movie was a blockbuster and did very well at the box-office, reportedly earning around ₹623.33 crores worldwide.

The movie was in the news more for its leading lady. After almost a year of the movie announcement, Anushka Sharma was announced as the leading lady after actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Parineeti Chopra were speculated for the role.

Salman Khan's Sultan later also bagged top three honours at the Tehran International Sports Film Festival, including the Best Actor and Actress titles for the superstar and leading lady Anushka Sharma.

'Since the family is silent...': Suman takes a 'backseat' on 'Justice for Sushant's' case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.