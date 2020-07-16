Rhea Chakraborty Exposes Troll's Heinous Threats To Her Over Sushant; 'Enough Is Enough'

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle outing a troll’s identity and calling the person out over heinous trolling. Rhea posted a screenshot of a message where a certain user had sent her abusive message with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor penned down a note slamming the trolls and asked cyber crime cell to look into the matter.

Rhea Chakraborty reveals the identity of troll abusing her

Rhea Chakraborty says "enough is enough"

Rhea Chakraborty started her post saying that she has been called a gold digger, a murderer and has been shamed for her relationships after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Rhea further said that despite all the abuses and harassment, she has kept quiet. Rhea exclaimed that her silence, however, does not give anyone the right to threaten her with sexual violence - as the troll had.

Tagging the netizen, Rhea Chakraborty asked if she realized the seriousness of what she has said to the actor in her messages. Rhea further wrote that the threats sent to her about the most heinous things constitute crimes. The actor further said that no one should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.

She further tagged cybercrime India’s handles and requested them to take necessary actions. She further wrote that “Enough is enough”.

Here is the full text of Rhea Chakraborty's post:

"I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet

I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet

I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet



But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will if I don’t commit suicide ?



Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment .



I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action .



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH"

Fans come in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Several fans came in support of the actor and commented on the post. There were fans who told Rhea that they support her. Many other fans asked Rhea to stay strong and sent her love. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14th. The actor died by suicide and left his fans devastated. His demise gave way to open discussion of mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism came under the spotlight again. Rhea Chakraborty has been pulled in by a certain section due to her closeness with Sushant Singh Rajput, and has been questioned by the Mumbai Police. She kept silent on Rajput's death for a full month before posting about him and her loss, before the second post on the horrific trolling.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film- Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an upcoming romantic drama film which has been a topic of discussion ever since its trailer release. The plot of this film revolves around the lives of two cancer survivors and how they find a common way of looking at things. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and the story is based on a novel by John Green. It is also the official remake of the critically acclaimed film, The Fault In Our Stars. Dil Bechara stars actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Swastika Mukherjee in key roles.

