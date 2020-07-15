'Since The Family Is Silent...': Suman Takes A 'backseat' On 'Justice For Sushant's' Case

Shekhar Suman, who had been on the forefront fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput and seeking justice, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to announce that he is taking a 'back seat'. Suman had been demanding CBI investigation into Sushant's unfortunate death after conspiracy theories started floating that it was a 'planned murder' and not 'suicide'.

Suman highlighted that Sushant's family is being silent on the issue and that is making him 'uncomfortable'. He wrote, "Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it’s making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that."

'Big Bollywood names trying to cover up Sushant Singh's death': Swamy writes letter to PM

He also stressed that he is not 'backing out' but taking a 'back seat. "Let me make this very clear..ive not been threatened and i care a http://damn.im not backing out..i said im taking a back seat...there is a huge difference.im there but let the family come forward and give some statement," Suman wrote.

Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

But i will be there behind all of you as a silent https://t.co/lHuLuLJq9s have to just summon me and i will be there.i will be the happiest wen Sushant gets justice.Thank you each one of you.Thank you @Swamy39 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Sushant (34) was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

It seems finally our efforts are paying off..par abhi Dilli door hai. pic.twitter.com/UBbRxGJc0Q — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

When Ankita Lokhande 'promised' to get married to Sushant Singh on Shekhar Suman's show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.