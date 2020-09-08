Kangana Ranaut Says, 'please Do My Drug Test' After Maha HM Demands Probe Against Her

Maharashtra Home Minister on Tuesday said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs. Talking to reporters, Deshmukh said Adhyayan, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.

Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you." [sic]

I am more than happy to oblige Mumbai Police & Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Please do my drug tests, investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meeting you: Kangana Ranaut https://t.co/yhv6aF3UEo pic.twitter.com/pM0WTOSFV5 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

BMC Sticks 'stop Work Notice' Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office; Gives 24-hour Ultimatum

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. The BMC has pasted the notice outside Kangana's office in Mumbai a day after BMC workers visited Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house office.

Shiv Sena appoints Sanjay Raut as chief spokesperson of party amid faceoff with Kangana

In the notice, the BMC has said if Kangana fails to produce permission, then without any further notice, the building will be removed or pulled down. The BMC has given a list of 14 points claiming that the construction is unauthorized. This comes amid war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Kangana over the latter's controversial remark on Mumbai.

Because of the criticism that @mybmc received from my friends on social media, they didn’t come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2yr7OkWDAb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana had on Monday shared on Twitter that BMC officials have threatened to demolish her property in Mumbai amid the war-of-words between the Maharashtra Government and the Bollywood actor. The Manikarnika actor shared a video where allegedly BMC workers can be seen at Manikarnika films- Kangana's production house in Mumbai. She has also shared that her office has been "forcefully" taken over and that her neighbours in Mumbai are being harassed by them.

Sanjay Raut's 'soft' defence of cuss word against Kangana Ranaut amuses SSR's friend Smita

