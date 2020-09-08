Sanjay Raut's 'soft' defence of cuss word against Kangana Ranaut amuses SSR's friend Smita

The Kangana Ranaut vs Sanjay Raut face-off has become heated as they hurled strong statements at each other. Now, the Shiv Sena leader tried to ‘soften’ this attack by stating that his cuss word at the actor had been ‘taken out of context’ and that he only meant to call her ‘beimaan or naughty.’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh poked fun at the politician for the statement and for always putting his ‘foot in his mouth.’

Raut’s defence of cuss word for Kangana amuses Smita

Sanjay Raut had created a huge furore by using a cuss word for Kangana amid their heated exchanges, and the statement was heavily criticised by even film celebrities and politicians. In a recent interview, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament stated that the word he used had been ‘taken out of context’ and that he only meant to call her ‘beimaan or naughty.’

SSR’s friend Smita Parikh laughed over the softening of his stand, and jokingly asked where he had got educated and how he had become the editor of a newspaper (Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna). Quipping over the leader always ‘putting his foot in his mouth’, she tagged Kangana and asked her to ‘look at his softer tone.’

Kangana Vs Raut

Raut had asked Kangana not to return to Mumbai amid her relentless attack against Mumbai Police in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After the actor sparked a row for a ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ and ‘Taliban’ analogy for Mumbai, Raut’s use of the cuss word in response became a talking point. Kangana also dared Shiv Sena to stall her, as she informed that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9.

Kangana has now received Y-plus security, after support from Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, ahead of her visit. Interestingly, the BMC has pasted a 'stop work' notice at her office property, a legal notice has been sent by a former Mumbai police officer, and Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a police complaint against the actor.

Parikh, meanwhile, was recently questioned by the CBI, probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

