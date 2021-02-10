Kangana Ranaut Says 'your Time Is Up Twitter', 'thrilled' To Experience Koo App

Twitter on Wednesday said it has withheld some of the accounts flagged by the Indian government for blocking "within India only", but has not blocked handles of civil society activists, politicians, and media as "it would violate their fundamental right to free expression" guaranteed under country's law. Slamming the micro-blogging platform, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut asked, 'Who are you?'.

In the following tweet, Kangana wrote that Twitter's 'time was up' and she will shift to homegrown Twitter-substitute Koo. She wrote, "Absolutely thrilled to experience homegrown Koo app. Will inform everyone soon about my account details there." [sic]

This is not the first time the actor has been critical of the microblogging platform, in fact, she has been on the receiving end of its judgment before while her sister Rangoli saw her account being banned.

Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweets, says rules 'violated'

Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there.

Absolutely thrilled to experience home grown #kooapp https://t.co/Kdm0TISCmR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Tumko banaya kisne hai Chief Justice? At times you also gang up, then become a bully headmaster? Some times even the unelected member of the parliament. That’s not all at times you even pretend to be Prime Minister. Who are you? Bunch of druggies trying to control us @jack . https://t.co/Or22Uq8cCz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 10, 2021

Twitter watching? Centre uses Koo to call out its 'unusual' blog post; sets record clear

The government, on February 4, had ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that were spreading misinformation and provocative content on farmers' protest. Previously, too, the government had ordered Twitter to take down handles and hashtags that suggested a farmer genocide was being planned, saying such misinformation and inflammatory content will incite passion, and impact public order.

It has also warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive and had cited sections that provide for fine and jail for up to 7 years. Notably, Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Asia Mahima Kaul has quit, fuelling speculations about her departure amid the ongoing situation. However, the company has clarified that this was not the case.

(With PTI inputs)

