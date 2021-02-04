Twitter Deletes Kangana Ranaut's Tweets, Says Rules 'violated'

Twitter India on Thursday removed two tweets by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, citing a violation of the platform's rules.

The actor has been criticising protesting farmers over their agitations against the Centre's three farm laws. When tried to access the two tweets, a message appears, reading, "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules." "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options," Twitter said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut. The actor's handle was last month briefly suspended after she posted a tweet in reference to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

'You're a wolf': Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh in ugly spat after singer pens song for Rihanna

Kangana Ranaut Considers Being On Twitter 'compromise To Self-respect'

Kangana Ranaut recently confessed how she has to 'compromise' on her self-respect and use the social media platform 'Twitter'. This is hardly the first time she has been critical of the microblogging platform, in fact, she has been on the receiving end of its judgment before while her sister Rangoli saw her account being banned forcing Kangana to make one herself.

On February 1, a user shared a news piece of Pakistan receiving doses of COVISHIELD through the COVAX route after it refused to directly procure Indian-made novel coronavirus vaccines. Reacting to this, Kangana wrote, "And that’s why people like us compromise on our self respect and choose to stay on this ridiculous, atrocious and in your face bias communist platform Twitter. Because they won’t tell you and if we don’t, then who will ? Desh se badhkar kuch nahin (Nothing is bigger for me than my country).... Jai Hind." [sic]

Kangana says her Twitter account might get ‘martyred’

Kangana Ranaut on January 20 took to her Twitter handle and claimed that her Twitter handle was restricted. A few hours later, #SuspendKanganaRanaut started trending on Twitter. Kangana stated that the liberals reported her account to 'chacha' Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder and CEO.

In the following tweet, Kangana wrote that she will exit the virtual world if Twitter suspends her and will show the 'real Kangana Ranaut' in the real world.

Kangana Ranaut wishes her 'most genuine' brother-in-law Ajay on his b'day, pens warm note

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.