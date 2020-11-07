Kangana Ranaut Shares A 2-minute Video In Support Of Arnab Goswami; Slams Lobby

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a 2-minute video explaining how Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest is illegal and he needs to be released soon so as to save the democracy.

"This battle is not only about Arnab or me, it is a battle of civilization for India," wrote Kangana. In the video she remembered her spat with a journalist during film 'Judgementall Hai Kya' promotions. She explained how overnight a guild (with no government recognition) was formed to ban her and later the guild was dissolved or no one knows what happened to it.

"Arnab Goswami is in jail but no Journalist Guild has been formed in support, no one is saying anything. The lobby is so strong."

The Tanu Weds Manu star had issued a similar response on the day of Arnab Goswami’s arrest as well. Kangana has been hitting out at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut much before the Sena-led demolished a portion of her property amid the face-off.

“I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech,” she had then said in a video.

Arnab Goswami gets fiery solidarity message from Ashoke Pandit; Sushant fans plan protest

Arnab case update

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is hearing Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea after he spent two days in judicial custody. Lawyer Harish Salve has argued that the Alibag magistrate refusing to grant police custody itself established that the arrest was illegal. He highlighted that the court permission had not been taken to reopen the 2018 abetment to suicide case, amid numerous other moves to target Republic in a blatant witch-hunt.

Kangana Ranaut makes strong 'release Arnab Goswami' demand; slams voices being choked

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | Protest ongoing in Delhi in support of #ArnabGoswami; Sign the petition backing him at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and tune in for #BREAKING updates from the Bombay HC here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/86qKEmYIDM — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.