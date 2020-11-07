Kangana Ranaut Makes Strong 'release Arnab Goswami' Demand; Slams Voices Being Choked

The nation has united in the movement to seek justice for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after his illegal arrest on Wednesday. Right from Home Minister Amit Shah raising his voice against it to protests being held across the country, the witch-hunt by Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police has been called out. One of those to hit out at the Maharashtra Government over the case had been Kangana Ranaut, who once again made a ‘release Arnab now’ plea, while highlighting the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian cases.

Kangana Ranaut makes ‘release Arnab’ plea

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Friday and did not mince words in terming the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian in June as ‘murders.’ The actor was curious to know the ‘culprits’ behind the death. She also had been using the term ‘Bullywood’ while hitting out at the film industry's strong-arm tactics like nepotism and drug consumption and sought to know who was behind them.. Using the hashtag ‘Release Arnab Now’, she wrote that every voice against the ‘mafia’, a term she used to highlight the unfavourable practices of the industry against others, was being ‘choked.’

We can only imagine who all are involved in Sushant’s and Disha murders, Bullydawood’s drug racket and child trafficking business, every voice against the mafia is being choked #ReleaseArnabNow — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 6, 2020

The Tanu Weds Manu star had issued a similar response on the day of Arnab Goswami’s arrest as well. Kangana has been hitting out at Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut much before the Sena-led demolished a portion of her property amid the face-off.

“I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami's home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech,” she had then said in a video.

Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea will be heard by Bombay High Court on Saturday.

Sushant and Disha cases

Kangana had been one of the major names at the forefront, raising questions and pointing out loopholes in Sushant's death. The actor had been among the few names to participate in various initiatives, like seeking a CBI probe into his death and named those who she felt should be questioned in the case.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, on June 14, a week after his former manager Disha Salian fell to her death from a building. Questions over the links to both the deaths have been a major talking point raised by many politicians and celebrities. The CBI is currently investigating the SSR case, and links with the Disha Salian case.

