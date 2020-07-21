Kangana Ranaut Shares A Detailed List Of Articles, Blind Items Written About Sushant & Her

Kangana Ranaut in an explosive interview with Republic Media Network named four people who were not summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death — Aditya Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar, and Mahesh Bhatt. Since the interview, Aditya Chopra recorded a statement on Monday, and on Tuesday, Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra Police Station after the summon.

Sharing a list of blind items film critic Masand wrote about Sushant, Kangana questioned, "Who were his sources?". She also shared a long thread by a fan who shared articles targetted at Kangana Ranaut. To this, Team Kangana Ranaut (an unverified page handled by the actor's team) wrote, "Here’s a series of recent blind items spread by the mafia to sabotage Kangana’s career, reputation, mental health and brand value,after so many endless rumours being spread by chaploos journalist, is it possible for anyone to remain sane?" [sic]

Here’s a detailed list of all the gutter gossip #RajeevMasand wrote about Sushant, tarnishing his image, causing several nervous breakdowns, he spoke about to his family and friends.

Please read, we need to know who were his sources ? https://t.co/mbyDa5U0Ph — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

A LONG THREAD about how #KanganaRanaut's last three films were attacked by the industry with constant negative articles and coverage. She was portrayed as a manipulative women who doesn't go along with anyone. Her craft and professionalism was also attacked — Navi (@NaviKRStan) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Queen actor's team has also reacted on social media on the news of Rajeev being summoned by the Mumbai Police. Quoting, Republic's tweet on the same, Kangana's team further lashed out at Masand and expressed their happiness on the news. The actor's team stated that this is a small victory for all those who had fought for #JusticeForSushant. They further called Masand as the most 'vile, vindictive and a sell-out' journalist.

'You yourself said I am not an A-lister': Kangana Ranaut's message to Taapsee Pannu

The Panga actor's team also wrote that Rajeev had mercilessly butchered the late actor's character. They also went on to state that even if Masand feels 1 percent of the helplessness of the agony and anguish that Sushant went through during his last days. the latter's fans will feel vindicated.

Movie mafia vulture #RajeevMasand trending and now under police scrutiny for harassing SSR and abetment of suicide, one voice can change the world, believe in yourself 🙏 https://t.co/JCvtHYLcVJ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

Full interview: Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab, talks about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.