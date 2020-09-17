Kangana Ranaut Shares Before-after Pics Of Mumbai Office, Terms It 'rape Of Her Future'

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to her Twitter handle to share some before and after pictures of her Mumbai office that was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Using the hashtag, National Employment Day, Kangana captioned the pictures, "This is rape, of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem, and my future".

एक उम्र बीत जाती है घर बनाने में और तुम आह भी नहीं करते बस्तियाँ जलाने में 🙂

यह देखो क्या से क्या कर दिया मेरे घर को क्या यह बलात्कार नहीं? pic.twitter.com/1TVaTSAJCc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at the Congress-led opposition for trending 'National Unemployment Day' on September 17 reminding them of how they had snatched her employment in Maharashtra by illegally demolishing her office in Mumbai.

"Turned my place of work into a graveyard, made so many people lose their jobs, a film unit employs several hundred people, a film that is released runs the house of many from theatres to those of popcorn sellers. All of those who snatched our employment are celebrating #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept today," tweeted Kangana.

मैं एक क्षत्राणी हूं। सर कटा सकती हूं, लेकिन सर झुका सकती नहीं! राष्ट्र के सम्मान के लिए हमेशा आवाज़ बुलंद करती रहूंगी। मान, सम्मान, स्वाभिमान के साथ जी हूं और गर्व से राष्ट्रवादी बनकर जीती रहूंगी! सिद्धांत के साथ नहीं कभी समझौता की हूं नहीं कभी करूंगी! जय हिंद । — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

मेरे कर्म स्थान को शमशान बना दिया, नजाने कितने लोगों का रोज़गार छीन लिया, एक फ़िल्म यूनिट कई सौ लोगों को रोज़गार देतीं है, एक फ़िल्म रिलीज़ होकर थीयटर से लेकर पॉप्कॉर्न बेचने वाले का घर चलती है, हम सब से रोज़गार छीन के वो लोग आज #NationalUnemploymentDay17Sept मना रहे हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UaEvI4nSE8 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Kangana seeks compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC

Actor Kangana Ranaut has amended her petition before the Bombay High Court to seek compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for "illegal" demolition at her bungalow. After the BMC demolished what it termed as illegal alterations at the Queen actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on September 9, Ranaut moved the high court.

