On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut gets teary-eyed, hails stature, slams his detractors

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes poured in from across the globe. A staunch supporter of the leader, Kangana Ranaut posted an emotional message to convey her greetings. Hitting out at the ‘propaganda’ against the Prime Minister, the actor stated that perhaps no other PM has received so much love and respect, and added that crores of Indians were ‘fortunate’ to have him as the Prime Minister.

Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Modi on birthday

Kangana posted a video from her home in Manali, and seemed to get teary-eyed while recording the message. The actor shared, “Honourable Prime Minister, expressing my wishes to you on your birthday. I never got the opportunity to talk to you, and we met only for photo ops a few times.

“I want to say that this country respects you. I know there is a lot of noise. the manner in which you are treated, perhaps no one else is insulted in such a way, especially for a Prime minister, rarely someone uses such disrespectful words. You know that it is only a minor section, and that is propaganda,” she continued. Kangana concluded, "When I see it from the common man, I don’t think any PM has received so much respect, devotion and love. Crores of Indians who are not on social media and whose voices might not reach you, are praying for your long life. We are extremely fortunate that we have got a Prime Minsiter like you.”

Kangana on support for PM being linked to politics

A few days ago, Kangana had hit out at trolls who claimed that she was supporting the Prime Minister because she wanted to join politics through the ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party. The Queen star had then stated that for the past 15 years, she had been rejecting BJP and Congress tickets, because she did not intend to join politics. She had then slammed the trolling and sought the end of trolling for her choice as an independent thinker.

This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics,my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers (cont )1/2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

At that time, Kangana had reacted to PM’s Independence Day address, how Swami Vivekananda would wonder, if he was alive, about his ‘great disciple’ being enough alone, unlike his statement of transforming India if given 100 energetic men and women

Vivekananda famously said give me 100 men/women I will change the face of this country, when I see his great disciple honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi I wonder what will Swami say about him? ‘ये अकेला ही बहुत है’ 🙂#IndependenceDay https://t.co/lAhKFSfBPd — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Kangana on professional front

On the professional front, Kangana is set to begin the shooting of the film Tejas, where she plays the role of an Air Force pilot. She has also begun work on films like Thalaivi and Dhaakad. The National Award-winner is also set to direct a film on Ayodhya dispute-Ram Mandir.

