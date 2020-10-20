Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of Brother Karan's Wedding Festivities; Pens Emotional Message

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share a video of her cousin brother Karan's pre-wedding ceremony. In an emotional message, Kangana also wrote that after her sister Rangoli's wedding, there was no wedding function in the house for almost a decade 'thanks to her'.

She further said that she is glad that her brothers Karan and Aksht have broken that 'jinx' and there will now be 'two weddings in three weeks' in their house. In another tweet, Kangana shared her look for the day and added that she has 'borrowed earrings from her mother'.

Borrowed my mother’s jhumkas, how do I look ? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QOZBIrWHPc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/9SCl95c2OG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.

Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jcRlkEdy2S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 18, 2020

This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years❤️#throwback pic.twitter.com/PNwJHlhrjt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress 'is losing extra kilos' that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhakad.

