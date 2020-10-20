Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut Shares Video Of Brother Karan's Wedding Festivities; Pens Emotional Message

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share a video of her brother Karan's pre-wedding ceremony.

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share a video of her cousin brother Karan's pre-wedding ceremony. In an emotional message, Kangana also wrote that after her sister Rangoli's wedding, there was no wedding function in the house for almost a decade 'thanks to her'.

She further said that she is glad that her brothers Karan and Aksht have broken that 'jinx' and there will now be 'two weddings in three weeks' in their house. In another tweet, Kangana shared her look for the day and added that she has 'borrowed earrings from her mother'.

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a doctor by profession. Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress 'is losing extra kilos' that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhakad.  

Kangana Ranaut praises Will Smith as he met Sadhguru, calls him 'grounded & spiritual'

Kangana Ranaut slams Mumbai Police & Maha govt for 'illegal detention' of Pradeep Bhandari 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND