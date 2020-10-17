Kangana Ranaut Slams Mumbai Police & Maha Govt For 'illegal Detention' of Pradeep Bhandari

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to react to the 'illegal detention' of Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday by the Mumbai Police. She used the Hindi idiom - "Vinaash kaale vipreet buddhi" - an equivalent of 'Pride comes before a fall' - which roughly means "when one's destruction is near, one goes against his/her brain" alluding to the Mumbai Police. She went onto claim that the Maharashtra government has created an embarrassing situation for themselves.

Read | Republic's Pradeep Bhandari illegally detained by Mumbai police despite anticipatory bail

Alleging that Bhandari pushed cops while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office at Bandra on September 9, Mumbai Police on Saturday evening, detained Republic Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station. This move comes inspite of Bhandari being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. They filed a complaint against Bhandari - under Articles 188 - (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Read | Pradeep Bhandari's illegal detention evokes massive anger; netizens demand his release

Bhandari released after 'detention'

Within moments of being illegally detained by the Mumbai police, Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday, was released after a massive uproar from people across the country. Bhandari, who left the police station stated that the police have seized his phone, after questioning over 10 hours. He added that the police tried to arrest him, inspite of him being granted anticipatory bail by a court, allegedly citing 'pressure from the top'.

Read | Pradeep Bhandari roars 'This is emergency' amid shocking illegal detention by Mumbai cops

" I felt I lived in a democracy in Maharashtra, but I got to see true fascism today. The way they detained me undemocratically, they tried to arrest me, they tried to physically assault me. Under the name of summons, they tried to interrogate me in custody. All my phones have been seized. when I asked why are you seizing my phones, then they said that 'they got a call from top people'. The more you try to harass Republic, we will speak the truth louder," said Bhandari.

Read | Pradeep Bhandari released from 'illegal detention', says 'Will speak louder for truth'