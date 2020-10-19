Kangana Ranaut Praises Will Smith As He Met Sadhguru, Calls Him 'grounded & Spiritual'

American actor Will Smith who recently had the opportunity of meeting spiritual leader Sadhguru was honoured to interact with such a great body and soul. Apart from Will Smith, the interactive session was also joined by his 19-year-old daughter Willow Smith. Touched by the beautiful words and teachings given by Sadhguru during the interactive session, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sang praises of the spiritual leader on social media and called it a “heartwarming” moment for Will Smith to see a huge star like Will Smith.

Kangana Ranaut praises Will Smith's spirituality

Kangana shared the video of Will Smith’s interaction on Twitter which showed some of the excerpts of the conversations and his teachings to the Smith family over dinner at their place. The beautiful clip starts with Sadhguru entering the house in a luxurious bike. Willow was impressed with the knowledge that the renowned 63-year-old yogi was traveling across the US on a bike. The clip showed Sadhguru bestowing some wise knowledge upon the father and daughter duo while the 52-year-old actor earlier revealed that he was a fan of the former's 2016 book Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy and had been following his journey for a while. At the end of the video, Smith documented how Sadhguru got on his bike ready to leave and drove off after waving at the family.

How heartwarming to see a huge star like Will Smith being so grounded so spiritual, really hope at some point our own stars show same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, @SadhguruJV has a lot to offer hope people make most of his time here 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F8EWuNDtiM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 19, 2020

Even Sadhguru was overwhelmed to meet Will Smith Will and guide him with his words of kindness. Sharing a few glimpses of his time at his house, he wrote, "it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide."

Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith pic.twitter.com/vaRMhbH1HU — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) October 16, 2020

Kangana who also follows the path of Sathguru wrote that she was mesmerized by the way Will Smith was so grounded and spiritual. She hoped that at some point in time, the stars in Bollywood also show the same keenness and curiosity for spirituality and sciences of Yoga, At last, she concluded the post and wrote that Sadhguru has a lot to offer and she hopes that people make the most of his time. Kangana is an ardent follower of Sadhguru's teaching and follows them whole-heartedly in her life. Earlier, Kangana had shared a picture on social media where she is seen meditating along with actress Juhi Chawla and spiritual leader Sadhguru during one of the shivir. The photograph was clicked during her visit to the Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi.

