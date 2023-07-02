Kangana Ranaut's Reply To Troll: I Am Fashionable Even When I Go To Bed

Kangana Ranaut, who turned producer with Tiku Weds Sheru, attended the success party of the film on Friday (June 30). The actress wore an off-shoulder gown to the bash. She was later called out by an Instagram user for her "western fashion" remark. Now, the Manikarnika actress has reacted to the post and said that she "doesn't hate fashion".

3 things you need to know

Last month, Kangana Ranaut blamed herself for starting the airport looks trend.

In a recent post, the actress revealed that her success bash dress is made in India.

She often talks about encouraging Made in India products.

Kangana Ranaut claims she is fashionable even when she goes to bed

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines for her Barbie-like dress at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash. Photos of the actress went viral on social media. A user on Instagram took to his stories and shared Kangana's latest outfit. He also took a dig at the actress for having said she "hates" fashion a few days ago.

Kangana reshared the story and clarified that she never said she hated fashion. She also added that her now-viral dress is a made-in-India product. She wrote, "I never said I hate fashion darl... I am fashionable even when I go to bed, I just want us to encourage Made in India products."

(Kangana Ranaut's reply who trolled her for her western look | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

She further added, "We must spend there where our own earn. This is proudly made in India dress and testimony to the fact that we are as good as the best in the world."

What Kangana Ranaut wore on Tiku Weds Sheru's success bash?

The actress wore a custom-made colour block strapless midi with corset and exposed bustier featuring pink, orange, and yellow shades. The dress is from the shelves of Gauri & Nainika. The actress accessorised her look with statement earrings and styled her hair into a high ponytail.

(Kangana Ranaut wore this dress to the success bash | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Why did the user take a dig at the actress?

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut shared several airport looks on her Instagram stories and revealed that she was "brainwashed" by magazine editors and the fashion industry to look like a "western woman". She shared several collages of herself in various International brands and bid adieu to the airport looks, taking a plunge to think about the benefit of Indian weavers with every future purchase. However, the actress never mentioned 'hate' or not wearing 'western' outfits in her stories.

(Kangana Ranaut shared these pictures on her Instagram Stories | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

(Kangana Ranaut shared these pictures on her Instagram Stories | Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana, who has many projects in her pipeline including Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, The Incarnation: Sita, and Tejas, recently became a producer with the film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews after it streamed on Amazon Prime Video.