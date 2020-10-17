Kangana Slams Teacher's Beheading In Paris Over Caricature, Takes Dig At 'intolerance'

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed shock at the brutal killing of a middle school history teacher in Paris on Friday. She condemned the act by the attacker who reportedly stabbed the teacher multiple times near the school where earlier this month he had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Kangana pointed out the "intolerance to criticism" of the fastest-growing religion of the world and questioned its defense by many intellectuals through her tweets.

A teacher is beheaded for a caricature, we can only imagine what those invaders must have done to our people during invasion, in today’s digital age with education and exposure they act like demons what they must have done to Bharat when they were Nomads? #parisbeheading — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

I get really baffled a religion so intolerant to criticism and scrutiny absolutely male centric does not worship women, animals, plants or environment yet in today’s times it’s the fastest growing religion and also gets defended by the intellectuals, How come ??? #parisbeheading — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'reopen places of worship' demand in Maharashtra

Terror has struck France for the second time in three weeks. A history teacher was beheaded in a street in a Paris suburb, after which the suspected attacker was shot and killed by police. Reportedly, the teacher, who was attacked with a knife around 17:00 local time, had earlier shown controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils. This attack took place near the area called Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. Currently, anti-terror prosecutors are investigating the case further. The knife-wielding attacker was shot by the police as they tried to arrest him in the aftermath of the attack.

Read | Suspect in gruesome beheading of French teacher was 18-year-old Chechen: Police

Prior to this incident, around three weeks ago, a man had attacked and wounded two people outside the French weekly magazine's former office. According to local media, the local people allege that the attacker is a parent of one of the students who the victim taught.

Read | Tributes at scene of Friday's attack near Paris

The incident carried echoes of the attack five years ago on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. It published caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, unleashing divisions that are still casting a pall over French society. Friday's killing, by targeting a teacher, was interpreted by many public figures as an attack on the essence of French statehood, with the values it espouses of secularism, freedom of worship, and freedom of expression.

Read | French President Macron decries beheading of teacher in Paris, calls it 'terrorist attack'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.