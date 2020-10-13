Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'reopen Places Of Worship' Demand In Maharashtra

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to react on the ongoing protest by BJP workers seeking the reopening of places of worship across Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 crisis. Criticising the Maharashtra Government, Kangana said that 'Sonia Sena' was behaving worse than 'Babur Sena'.

Taking a jibe at Maharashtra Government, Kangana praised the fact that Maha Governor was questioning the 'Gunda' government. Read her tweet below —

Nice to know Gunda government is being questioned by Honourable Governor sir, Gundas have opened bars and restaurants but strategically keeping temples shut. Sonia Sena is behaving worse than Babur Sena .... #Governor https://t.co/qgLDxB9erd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday responded to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter over the re-opening of places of worship, saying that his 'Hindutva' did not need a 'certificate' from him.

The heated exchange of words between the Chief Minister and the Governor comes as temples across Maharashtra including the Shridi Sai Baba Temple and the Siddhivinayak Mandir witness protests by people and saints demanding the re-opening of temples across the state.

Congress weighs in on 'reopen places of worship' demand, claims 'BJP is playing politics'

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

In a heartening development, Maharashtra witnessed a sharp drop in the number of COVID-19 cases on Monday, October 12, with 7089 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,35,315. At present, there are 2,12,439 active cases in the state. With 15,656 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 12,81,896. 165 deaths were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 40,514 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 76,97,906 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,23,791 persons are under home quarantine, 25,951 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.94%, 83.49%, and 2.64% respectively.

'Have you turned secular?': Maha Guv's letter asks CM Uddhav 'bars open, temples closed?'

