Kangana Ranaut Slams Nepotism Over Sushant Singh's Death, Asks 'why Didn't He Get Awards?'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide left the film industry shocked and teary-eyed on June 14. Kangana Ranaut in a two-minute video, slammed the nepotism and hypocrisy the industry comes with.

"Sushant Singh Rajput ki maut ne humein jhinjhor ke rakh diya hai, magar kuch ismein bhi ek parallel narrative chala rahe hai. Woh ye ki jinka dimaag kamzoor hota hai woh depression mein aate hai aur suicide karlete hai. Jo banda Stanford ki scholarship...woh rank-holder hai apne engineering ke entrance ki, uska dimaag kamzoor kaise ho sakta hai?" [Translation: There's a parallel narrative going on. How can a person who’d scored a scholarship to Stanford University be mentally weak?]

Kangana questioned why his movies were not acknowledged at award shows? "Unko unki debut film Kai Po Che ke liye koi acknowledgement nahi mila, ya MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, ya Kedarnath ya Chhichhore. Chhichhore is the best film and by the best director, par unki film ko koi acknowledgement nahi."

She further added: "Aap agar unke last kuch posts dekhe, woh clearly key raha hai, logon ko beg kar raha hai ki please meri filmein dekho, mera koi Godfather nahin hai, mujhe nikal diya jayega iss industry se. Apne interviews mein woh yeh zahir karte hai ki mujhe yeh industry kyu nahi apnati hai? I feel like a leftover (sic). Toh kya iss hadse ki koi buniyaad nahin hai?"

Kangana concluded by saying, "Sushant ki galti yeh this ki woh unki baat maan gaya. Unhone kaha tum worthless ho toh woh maan gaya. He didnt remember what his mother told him. Toh humein decide karna hai who will write history? We will decide that." [Translation: There was only one mistake that Sushant made, he believed those who called him worthless. He didn't remember what his mother told him.]

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral: Varun Sharma & Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor arrive

Sushant Singh Rajput news

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is on-going. No suicide note was found in his room. His domestic help had informed the police about Sushant not opening his bedroom door.

The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors from the Cooper Hospital at the Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) shared with a news agency that the provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging, as per the post-mortem report given by the Cooper Hospital. His COVID-19 test was also taken, and the results were negative.

