Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Varun Sharma & Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Arrive

Sushant Singh Rajput will be laid to rest on Monday after he died by suicide on June 14. The funeral will be taking place at the Pawan Hans crematorium suburban Vile Parle, as revealed by a spokesperson of the actor. The actor's Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma along with Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor arrived at the funeral as well.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last journey with Chhichore cast

Pictures of Varun Sharma arriving at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral are being shared on the internet. Along with Varun, Abhishek Kapoor was also spotted attending the funeral. Abhishek Kapoor was the director of his movie Kedarnath.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was also spotted outside Pawan Hans crematorium. Shraddha and Varun stood together as they waited for Sushant's body to arrive at the crematorium. Here are pictures of Shraddha at the funeral along with a video where Varun and Shraddha can be seen standing together:

Sushant Singh Rajput news

Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation is on-going. No suicide note was found in his room. His domestic help had informed the police about Sushant not opening his bedroom door.

The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors from the Cooper Hospital at the Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) shared with a news agency that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging, as per the post-mortem report given by the Cooper Hospital. His COVID-19 test was also taken, and the results were negative.

Statement from Sushant Singh Rajput's team

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant was going through depression: Police

As per the reports shared by the police, Sushant Singh Rajput was battling with depression. A police official claimed that the probe in his house showed how that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. Mumbai Police, as well as the crime branch officials, visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

(Source: Viral Bhayani's Instagram)

