Kangana Ranaut Starrer Emergency Gets A New Release Date, Avoids Clash With Ganpath

Emergency featuring Kangana Ranaut in a prominent role is an upcoming biographical drama movie. The film is helmed by the actress herself and she will be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The plot of the film is based on the third Indian Emergency and will be released this year.

4 things you need to know

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also feature Vishak Nair, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and others.

Late actor Satish Kaushik will also be seen in Emergency.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on October 20, 2023.

Emergency's release date has been reportedly changed to avoid a clash with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff's Ganpath.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency gets a new release date

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles to share yet another hard-hitting video of her directorial film Emergency. Along with the clip, she announced the new release date. The Kangana starrer is now slated to hit the theatres on November 24, 2023. This announcement video began with the date "25th June 1975" when the state of emergency was declared.

The clip shared by the Chandramukhi actress featured several snippets from the film. The short video displayed riots across the country while the journalists covered the incidents on the field during the state of emergency. Anupam Kher was also seen in the promo clip, wherein opposition leaders were being arrested.

Kangana Ranaut talks about her directorial film Emergency

Kangana Ranaut shared her experience working in the film Emergency. She said that this film is about one of the darkest chapters in the history of India that everyone needs to be aware of. She further added, "It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!"