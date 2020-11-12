Kangana's Lehenga Took 14-months To Be Made; Completes Look With Sabyasachi Jewellery

Quick links:
Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning. Dressed in a purple lehenga, Kangana looked stunning for the pheras.
Soon after the wedding, the newly wed couple headed to Kuldevi temple. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Kangana also shared details of her lehenga that she wore for the main ceremony and wrote, "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me." [sic]
Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.
Kangana Ranaut dances her heart out at brother Aksht's mehendi-haldi ceremony; Watch video
Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me 🌹
Kangana's brother Akhst Ranaut's pre-wedding festivities begin; watch video
Unseen photos from Aksht & Ritu's #intimatewedding in Udaipur. Kangana Ranaut seen enjoying her brother's wedding! Swipe to see all the photos! . . Bride @ritusangwan002 Groom @aksht_ranaut Event @the_royalsaga Decor @axletreeevents Flowers @balajiflowerdecorations Venue @theleelapalaceudaipur Ritu's Makeup @shilpasstylingstrokes Ritu's Floral Jewellery @petal.jewels Ritu's Skincare @bonita.skinclinic Kangana's Makeup @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair @hairbyhaseena Outfit Designed by @namrata76 . . #kanganaranaut #kangana #rangolichandel #floraljewelleryformehendi #flowerdecoration #floraljewelery #floraljewelleryforhaldi #mehendi #mehendidecor #theleelapalaceudaipur #destinationwedding #lockdownwedding #smallwedding #intimatewedding
The Ranaut clan at their brother's mehndi function in Udaipur @theleelapalaceudaipur Aksht & Ritu Event Design Decor and execution by @axletreeevents Video @shreephotostudioudaipur Flower @balaji_flowers_decorations @the_royalsaga . . . #shreephotostudioudaipur #axletreeevents#udaipur#weddingblog#celebengagement#celebwedding#bigfatwedding#weddingdiaries#indianweddingblog#theleelapalace#udaipur#weddingportrait#weddingbling#kanganaranaut
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.