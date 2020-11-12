Kangana's Lehenga Took 14-months To Be Made; Completes Look With Sabyasachi Jewellery

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on Thursday morning. Dressed in a purple lehenga, Kangana looked stunning for the pheras.

Soon after the wedding, the newly wed couple headed to Kuldevi temple. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a stunning picture on her Instagram handle. Meanwhile, Kangana also shared details of her lehenga that she wore for the main ceremony and wrote, "Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend @sabyasachiofficial designed the jewellery for me." [sic]

Aksht got engaged to Ritu in November last year in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family members.