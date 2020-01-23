Kangana Ranaut Gives A Frida Kahlo Vibe At The Promotion Of Her Film 'Panga'

Kangana Ranaut is well known for her acting prowess in Bollywood. She is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming sports-drama Panga. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make Panga a huge success. Kangana Ranaut has given major fashion goals to fans by her promotional outfits. The entire team of Panga came together for a special premiere of the film in Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut was seen stepping out in a Frida Kahlo outfit for the event. The gorgeous floral salwar suit by Frida Kahlo added elegance to her look. The actor was seen making a statement with a massive and unique floral hairband. The actor kept her look very simple with no accessories and minimalistic makeup.

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s Frida Kahlo outfit here:

ALSO READ| Nirbhaya's Mother Backs Kangana Ranaut Lashing Out At Indira Jaising's 'forgive' Appeal

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Slams Indira Jaising For "forgive Like Sonia" Appeal Over Nirbhaya Rapists

ALSO READ| Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dismisses Rumours Of Conflicts With Kangana Ranaut On 'Panga' Sets

About the movie Panga:

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Misbehaved With Jassie Gill During 'Panga' Shoot? Here's What Gill Says

Watch the Panga Trailer here:

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Slams Saif Ali Khan's 'No India Before British' Remark; Raises Mahabharat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.