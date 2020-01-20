Kangana Ranaut Misbehaved With Jassie Gill During 'Panga' Shoot? Here's What Gill Says

Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill are busy with the promotion of their upcoming movie Panga. The actors are leaving no stone unturned to make Panga a huge success. In a recent interview with a reputed daily, Jassie Gill opened about his experience of working with Kangana Ranaut.

Jassie Gill said that people usually ask him if Kangana Ranaut misbehaved with him during the shooting of Panga. But Jassie Gill simply tells them that Kangana Ranaut made him more comfortable while shooting scenes with her. For Jassie Gill, it was an interesting experience to work with Kangana Ranaut. He was very comfortable working with her. Jassie Gill also learned many nuances of acting while watching Kangana Ranaut act.

About the movie Panga

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studious. The plot of the film is inspired by the life of a national level kabaddi player from India. Panga follows the struggle, triumph and the journey of overcoming stereotypes of the national player. The film also portrays how important the love and support of family is needed to for one to be successful. Panga is slated to release theatrically on January 24, 2020

Watch Panga Trailer here:

From the looks of the Panga trailer, Kangana Ranaut is back with another honest and brilliantly crafted film. In a three-minute trailer, the actress tries to tackle worldly stereotypes regarding women in sports and puts her heart and soul into making a comeback in the Indian Kabbadi League at the age of 32. Through stances, the viewer can see that as the story progresses, Kangana's mother-in-law (Neena Gupta), is not supportive but her husband can be seen standing behind her as rock, shuttling between work and home, while he assists his wife in giving her dream a second chance.

