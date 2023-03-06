Kangana Ranaut Is 'glad' As Nawazuddin Siddiqui Breaks Silence Over Fallout With Ex-wife

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's statement against his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. In an Instagram post, the Lunchbox actor broke his silence on Aaliya's claims that he used his power and influence to take custody of their children. In his statement, Nawazuddin claimed that Aaliya files cases against him and his mother to get money from them and has done this in the past as well.

Kangana came out in Nawazuddin's support on social media. The Queen actress shared Nawazuddin's statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Was much needed. Silence does not always give us peace. I am glad you issued this statement."

Nawazuddin is headlining Kangana's maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, which will be released on OTT. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Avneet Kaur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks his silence on estranged wife Aaliya's claims

After many accusations by estranged wife Aaliya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke out for the first time. On Monday, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor issued a long statement and shared his side of the story. Nawazuddin claimed that Aaliya had adandoned her kids with him and took them back only for money.

His statement read, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & a bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided & manipulated videos."

Check out his full statement below.

Accusations against Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya got married in 2009. In 2021, Aaliya sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin seeking divorce and recently accused him of alleged rape. Nawazuddin, in his statement, also said that he has not not been living with Aaliya for several years and are already divorced. He added that they have an "understanding for their kids."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya are parents to son Shora Siddiqui and daughter Yaani Siddiqui.