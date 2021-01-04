Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Diljit Dosanjh Yet Again, Calls Him 'local Kranti'

Kangana Ranaut is back with her Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh. Kangana on Monday took to her Twitter handle to react on Diljit's latest pictures where he is posing amid snow.

Diljit who is currently not in India shared pictures of him posing in the snow and dressed in heavy winter wear. Reacting to this, Kangana wrote that 'a local revolutionary after burning the country is enjoying winters abroad.' This is not the first time the two actors have taken digs at each other. Their online feud began when Kangana attacked Diljit for participating in the ongoing farm bill protest with the farmers.

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

In December, Kangana asked Diljit on Twitter what 'exactly doesn't he like about Farm Bills'. To this, Diljit hit back and wrote, "I don’t think I owe you any explanation. stop pretending to be an authority on all matters."

Kangana vs Diljit

Previously, Diljit had stuck to Punjabi during his series of tweets with Kangana. The actor-singer had expressed displeasure over Kangana misidenityfing a woman in the farmer protests for Bilkis Bano, who had been prominent during Shaheen Bagh protests, and stating that she was ‘available for Rs 100’ to protest. While Kangana accused Diljit of being a sycophant to get work, the latter stated that Kangana was making unverified statements and ‘lying.’

'Who will pay?' asks Kangana

Kangana Ranaut who has been voicing her opinion on the new agriculture laws recently took to her Twitter handle to share a message for Diljit Dosanjh and other celebrities, who came out in support of the farmers.

"Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?," Kangana wrote.

In a separate tweet, she also wrote, "When famous and well-known artists provoke innocents, organize protests like riot / farmer agitation like Shaheen Bagh in the country, should the government not do any kind of investigation or case against them?Is there any punishment for those who openly participate in such anti-national activities?"

