Kangana Ranaut posts barrage of tweets to Diljit & asks 'Kitthe Aa'; latter gives schedule

There had been a war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh over the former’s comments related to the farmers' protests on Twitter. Round two of the ‘face-off’ was a short one, as the latter had only one tweet while the former kept asking questions to him. As Kangana sought to know where Diljit was, the latter hilariously shared his schedule for the day.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Has Question For Priyanka, Diljit After Centre's Missive On Farmers' Demand

Kangana Ranaut’s constant tweets prompts reply from Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut went on a spree of tweets for Diljit Dosanjh on Friday after their previous row. She started by writing that he will be ‘hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers.’ Then as Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted the news briefing by Union Ministers on the farmers’ issue, she tagged Diljit again and asked if he was supporting the farmers ‘only to come in the good books of the anti-nationals.’

Then she reacted to a post about the farmers protests, and the government’s eagerness to resolve it, and wrote, “Please explain this to local revolutionary Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi. He is upset with me since I tried to explain it to him.”

Thank you paji local krantikari @diljitdosanjh ji ko punjabi mein samjhado please 🙏

Mujhse bahut gussa ho gaye the woh jab maine samjhane ki koshish ki 🙏 https://t.co/KOe1Qljxcm — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

The Tanu Weds Manu also expressed displeasure over one of the hashtags that indicated that Diljit was winning in the war of words.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Wish To Construct A Temple, Says 'Maa Durga Chose Me To Build'

Kangana then sent a message to the ‘chillar party’ to think before 'abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting' her. She called herself the ‘MOTHER Crown of all fathers..’ and that she’d have been ‘vindicated' if the matter had gone in court. She concluded the message with the hashtag ‘#Diljit_Kitthe_aa’ (Where is Diljit?).

Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER 👑 of all fathers...#Diljit_Kitthe_aa pic.twitter.com/cBcIOSkYNF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

She then shared how she had gone from Hyderabad to Chennai after a 12-hour shoot and once again used the hashtag to ask Diljit was.

Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ?

Everyone is looking for him here on twitter 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Sbx6K4Shvb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Diljit finally responded without taking Kangana’s name, and posted his schedule.

“Got up and went to the gym. Then worked the whole day. Then again went to sleep. Here, this is my schedule,” he wrote with laughing emojis.

Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya..



Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. 😎



Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan..😊



AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE 😂😂#MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja 😂 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 11, 2020

Kangana vs Diljit

Previously too, Diljit had stuck to Punjabi during his series of tweets with Kangana. The actor-singer had expressed displeasure over Kangana misidenityfing a woman in the farmer protests for Bilkis Bano, who had been prominent during Shaheen Bagh protests, and stating that she was ‘available for Rs 100’ to protest. While Kangana accused Diljit of being a sycophant to get work, the latter stated that Kangana was making unverified statements and ‘lying.’

READ: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande Among Google's Top-searched Personalities Of 2020

READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Bharat Bandh' For Farmers, Makes Statement With Strong Verse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.