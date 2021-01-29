Kangana Ranaut To Essay The Role Of Indira Gandhi In Upcoming Movie, Shares Throwback Pics

Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress took to her Twitter handle to react to some pictures that started floating from her 2010 photoshoot.

A Kangana Ranaut fan club shared some pictures where the actor dressed up as the former PM. She wrote, "This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen." Kangana also shared a few pictures of the late leader, and added late writer Khushwant Singh's description of her. "She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh," she captioned.

This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen. https://t.co/ankkaNevH2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

She was very beautiful, not pin up girl type beautiful, her face was like when all the swords are drawn just before the King’s command....- Khushwant Singh pic.twitter.com/p4IrHC4OWV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2021

This is not the official look for the film. It's from a photoshoot Kangana did back in 2010 with photographer Jatin Kampani. pic.twitter.com/FUdblsEzco — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 29, 2021

After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background. The actress will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement released by her office.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actress. Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in Revolver Rani will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures.

Kangana Ranaut despondent at Republic Day violence; Says 'I couldn't protect the nation'

Kangana Ranaut raises CAA in 'save democracy' plea to PMO, slams Diljit on farmers' riot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.