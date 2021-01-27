Kangana Ranaut Raises CAA In 'save Democracy' Plea To PMO, Slams Diljit On Farmers' Riot

Kangana Ranaut was the most vocal of the celebrities of the film industry as the clash between protestors of the farming laws and Delhi Police took a violent turn on Republic Day. After launching attacks at the protestors and actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh, who had backed the protests before, she now cited the similar resistance to the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor urged the government to move ahead with the laws, irrespective of the protests.

READ: Bollywood Stars Ashamed Of Farmer Rally Violence; Slam Anti-nationals, Insult Of Tricolour

Kangana Ranaut’s message to government on farming laws

Around the same time last year, Delhi had witnessed protests against the CAA, and similar scenes unfolded against the farming laws on Tuesday. Highlighting the similarities, Kangana Ranaut feared that the new laws will be ‘pushed on back burners’ like the CAA.

She stated that despite choosing a ‘nationalistic government’, it was the 'antinationals winning.' Calling the attack a ‘black day’, she tagged the Prime Minister’s Office and urged them to implement the laws as early as possible and ‘make our democracy win.’

CAA is on hold after so much terror I am sure Farmers bill will also be pushed on back burners, we as a democracy have chosen a nationalistic government yet antinationals are winning. Black day for India, please implement these laws asap and make our democracy win @PMOIndia ðŸ™ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

She also continued her attack against Diljit Dosanjh, with whom she was involved in a face-off over his support for the farmers.

READ: Blamed By Scarpering 'farmer Leaders', Deep Sidhu Refutes Riot Claim; Concedes On Red Fort

As a netizen slammed the actor-singer with a video of alleged Khalistanis vandalising the Indian flag and asked if that was what he wanted, Kangana stated the problem was people still believed Diljit ‘needs to be enlightened’ about what they are supporting as if 'it will transform him.'

The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that they were fully aware of what they doing. Alleging that the protestors blatantly unfurled the Khalistani flag on Red Fort, she termed it as ‘jungle Raj’.

As another netizen posted pictures of Delhi Police allegedly pleading for mercy from the protestors, and statig the picture was a ‘tight slap’ on Diljit Dosanjh, Kangana stated that the events were what 'he always wanted' and the nation ‘served it to him a platter.’

This is not a tight slap on @diljitdosanjh face this is what he wanted. He got what he wanted and this nation gave him this on a platter. https://t.co/6TTjxixKe4 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2021

Violence at Delhi protest rally

300 policemen were injured in the violence that erupted in Delhi on Tuesday. The protestors violated the permissions given for the tractor rally from three locations, by breaching the barricades put up at various venues. Visuals of some of them attacking the police with sticks, and even by attempting to run them over with a tractor, and eventually climbing atop the Red Ford ramparts and unfurling their flags, sent shockwaves.

The Delhi Police has registered 22 First Information Reports in the case and security has been beefed. The Delhi Commissioner is reviewing the situation and will be addressing the media later in the day.

READ:'Terrorists, Khalistanis, Congress, Modi Haters Behind Delhi's Farmer Riot': Karnataka Min

READ:Law Student Urges Supreme Court To Take Suo Moto Cognizance Of Farmer Rally Violence

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.