Kangana Ranaut To Meet Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari After BMC Demolishes Office; Read

Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday after Shiv Sena-led BMC partially demolished her property at Pali Hill, Mumbai. Kangana will meet him at 4.30 PM on Sunday.

In the Kangana Ranaut vs the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC spat, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his displeasure over the handling of the issue by the Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday. According to sources, Koshyari has summoned the Principal Advisor to CM, Ajoy Mehta, citing displeasure over BMC's action in the incident involving Kangana Ranaut. The Governor is expected to make a report and submit it to the Centre, sources added.

The Governor and CM Uddhav Thackeray have had a history of the difference of opinions over multiple issues, the lastest one being the conduct of final years exams for students amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process. According to a civic official, the demolition at Ranaut's Pali Hill office started around 11 am and continued for the next one-and-a-half hours, till the high court passed the order.

On Tuesday morning, the BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the "ongoing renovation and finishing work" of Ranaut's office on Nargis Dutt Road. On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted another notice outside her bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for keeping silent and staying 'indifferent' while the party's ally Shiv Sena continued to 'harass a woman' and 'ensured the mockery of democracy'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana asked Sonia Gandhi if she wasn't feeling anguished as a woman by the treatment being meted out by the Shiv Sena and asked her to 'urge' her ally to 'uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar'. Further, Kangana reminded Sonia Gandhi that she might have grown up in the West and lived in India and hence would be aware of the struggle of women around the globe. Kangana Ranaut pointed out that history would judge Sonia Gandhi for being silent and indifferent on ally Shiv Sena's preposterous actions and hoped that she would intervene in the matter.

