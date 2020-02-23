Kangana Ranaut Visits Rameshwaram Temple, Also Pays Respect To Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Kangana Ranaut was spotted visiting Rameshwaram temple on Sunday, February 23. Later, the actor also paid respect to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at his memorial site in Tamil Nadu. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle and shared some beautiful pictures of the actor's visit at the jyotirlinga temple.

Seeking Lord Shiva's blessings, Kangana also took a bath in the holy water, as seen in one of the pictures shared by Rangoli. Kangana was seen praying at the holy place where Lord Rama had established a Shivlingam to absolve himself of his sins after killed the great Shiva devotee Ravana in order to bring Sita back from Lanka. Rameshwaram temple is also one of the four Dhams.

On the professional front, Kangana will be next seen in Tejas. Not many details have been revealed about the film or if Kangana is playing a real-life character but her look from the film, dressed in the IAF pilot’s uniform while making her way out of the Tejas aircraft, won the Internet. The movie is gearing up for release in April next year and it is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

