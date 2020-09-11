Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena LIVE Updates: Actor To Work From Ravaged Office; Stands Firm

Mind is loud and clever, feelings are naive and subtle in nature, never let your mind dominate your feelings, hold on to that little feeling deep inside your heart buried and pushed away by your logic and fears,hold on to it no matter how stupid or absurd it is,let it guide you🙂 pic.twitter.com/YutaWvpzBU— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 11, 2020
Kangana Ranaut visited the office of her production house Manikarnika films on Thursday after BMCdemolished a portion of her office on Wednesday while the actor was en route Mumbai from her hometown in Manali via Chandigarh. She took to her Twitter handle and reminisced the day she had conducted the inauguration ceremony for her office and said that she hasn't worked since then as COVID hit and the nation went into lockdown soon after. Kangana went onto reveal that she intends to keep the office "ravaged" as she cannot afford to renovate it. She said that she considers the ruins as a symbol of a woman's will.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale divulged details about his hour-long meeting with actor Kangana Ranaut amid her tussle with Shiv Sena. He assured her that she had every right to live in Mumbai and conveyed that the RPI(A) will continue to support her. Agreeing that the BMC has acted in an unjust manner, he opined that the demolition notice should have been given to the Manikarnika actor after her arrival in Mumbai.
Ramdas Athawale remarked, "Today, I met film actress Kangana Ranaut for one hour today. During our discussion, I told her that you have nothing to fear in Mumbai. Mumbai belongs to Shiv Sena RPI, BJP, Congress, NCP and people from all castes, religions and languages. Mumbai is the country’s financial capital. Everyone has the right to stay here. She said that I am a Mumbaikar. I told her that RPI will always be with her."
Urging to take the issue of actor Kangana Ranaut's "harassment" with appropriate authorities, the Himachal Pradesh Commission for Women on Thursday wrote to the national women's panel. The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process.
"As this is a well-known fact that Kangana Ranaut hails from Himachal Pradesh, this commission intends to take up the issue with your office for taking up the matter with appropriate authorities, the Himachal panel said.
Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut addressed the media on Thursday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security detail to her daughter. She conveyed her wholehearted gratitude for the BJP Government's support in protecting her daughter as she spoke about unimaginable circumstances had Kangana not been provided with security by the Centre. Y-grade security has been extended to Kangana on Monday following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.
The Kangana Ranaut versus Shiv Sena face-off continues as support pours in for the Queen actor BMC's brazen act of demolishing a portion of her Manikarnika Films office at Pali hill in Banda Wednesday. The Shiv Sena-led BMC's 'hasty conduct' has come under sharp criticism of many including MVA ally & NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, stayed the demolition of Kangana's office and directed the BMC to respond by September 18.
The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.
On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.
