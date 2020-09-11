Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena LIVE Updates: Actor To Work From Ravaged Office; Stands Firm

The Kangana Ranaut versus Shiv Sena face-off continues as support pours in for the Queen actor BMC's brazen act of demolishing a portion of her Manikarnika Films office at Pali hill in Banda Wednesday. The Shiv Sena-led BMC's 'hasty conduct' has come under sharp criticism of many including MVA ally & NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, stayed the demolition of Kangana's office and directed the BMC to respond by September 18.

Bombay HC adjourns matter

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.