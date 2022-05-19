Kangana Ranaut Wades Into Gyanvapi Row; Asserts 'Lord Shiva Is In Every Particle Of Kashi'

The Gyanvapi Mosque row is perhaps the most debated topic in the country presently. The row has been going on for a long time and a survey has also been carried out to look for the traces of Hindu deities in the disputed area and a Shivling was allegedly found in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). While the area surrounding the Shivling was sealed as per the court's directives, in the recent update pertaining to the incident, traces of Hindu temples have been discovered near two walls of the mosque, as per the survey report submitted to the Varanasi court. As the debate continues, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut waded into the row and expressed her views.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dhaakad, was recently in Varanasi as she sought blessings at the Kaashi Vishwanath temple for her film. The actor was asked about her views on the Gyanvapi Mosque row, to which, Kangana asserted that Lord Shiva is there in every particle of Varanasi. She said, "There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura, Lord Rama in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he resides in every particle."

Kangana Ranaut performs pooja at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her highly-anticipated film Dhaakad. The actioner is touted to be the first Bollywood spy-thriller film which will see a lady in the lead. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The Thalaivii star recently jetted off to Varanasi to perform pooja at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. She was accompanied by the team of her upcoming film. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a series of photos from Varanasi and wrote, "Har har Mahadev …. Kashi Vishvanath ji ke darshan aur Ganga ji ki aarti with team Dhaakad… releasing on 20th May …"

Image: PTI/Instagram/@kanganaranaut