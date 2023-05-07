Kangana Ranaut Watches Ponniyin Selvan 2, Calls It A 'theatrical Experience'

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai with friends in tow. The actress had gone to watch the film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Kangana even took to her Instagram stories to share her brief thoughts on Mani Ratnam's magnum opus.

Kangana watches Ponniyin Selvan 2



Kangana Ranaut was spotted exiting a movie theatre in Mumbai. the actress was dressed casually in a floral maxi and glasses. She sported a no-makeup look and left her hair open. The actress was evidently on a casual outing. Kangana later took to her Instagram stories to share a snippet. In her caption, she revealed that she had visited the movie theatre to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. She also shared she chose to watch the film with her friends and found it to be an all-out "theatrical experience". Kangana also added 5 star emojis with her short caption, further indicating how much she liked the film. Her caption along with the reposted video of her exiting the theatre read, "Aaj doston ke saath superhit film PS2 dekhi... It's a theatrical experience don't miss it". This roughly translates to, 'Watched superhit film PS2 with friends...it's a theatrical experience...don't miss it".

More on Ponniyin Selvan 2



Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second installment in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus franchise. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others as the principal cast with AR Rahman as music director. The film was released theatrically on April 28 and opened to strong box office numbers and rave reviews.

On the work front for Kangana



Kangana was last seen in 2022 film Dhaakad. She is currently filming for Emergency and Chandramukhi 2 simultaneously. Incidentally, Kangana is also stepping up as the producer and director for her film Emergency. She will also be seen in the film Tejas this year, which she has completed filming.



