Kangana Ranaut Wears Sabyasachi & Traditional Pahadi Attire For Brother Aksht's Reception

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her brother Aksht's reception. Kangana looked stunning in traditional pahadi attire (the shawl & headgear). She also revealed that the gold-beige Sabyasachi saree she wore was gifted by her parents.

Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, with longtime girlfriend Ritu Sangwan, a Haryanvi girl who is a doctor by profession, on November 12.

Kangana Ranaut stuns in Sabyasachi outfit as she welcomes sister-in-law for 'Grah Pravesh'

The actor also wished her nephew on his birthday and shared some adorable pictures with her 'little man' — Rangoli Chandel's son Prithvi Raj Chandel.

My little man turned 3 today, blessings to my kiddie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0j013xJW6N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut’s post for sister Rangoli Chandel

Kangana Ranaut dropped a stunning selfie with Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, as the wedding rituals ended in Udaipur. The Queen star shared that her sister always supported her whenever she could be opposed to any ‘impossible dream’ and that the ‘gleam in her eyes’ assures her that it will be fulfilled.

Kangana Ranaut calls Rangoli 'ghee to my fire', drops stunning pics from brother's wedding

She thanked Rangoli for the lovely time they had in Udaipur and revealed that she was heading back to their home in Manali for the Dham ritual organised by their parents.

I can see any impossible dream everyone can oppose me but when she looks at me with that gleam in her eyes I know it will be done. Ghee to my fire, my sister Rangoli, thank you, lovely time we had in Udaipur now heading home to attend Dham being organised by my parents 🌹 pic.twitter.com/C6O2vI2FIP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

Kangana Ranaut recently held script discussions with the director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewar, for the film where she plays an Air Force pilot. She also completed a schedule of Thalaivi, where she plays the role based on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The actor also has been honing her fitness and action techniques for the film Dhaakad and has been sharing updates on her social media handles.

