Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Cousin Karan's Wife; Says, 'a Daughter Has Come To Our House'

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to her social media handle to share pictures and videos from her cousin Karan's wedding. Welcoming sister-in-law, Kangana penned an emotional message and wrote, "Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali’s parents, my heart becomes heavy."

"Today her house will be deserted, they cut out a part of their heart and gave it to us. Today their daughter’s room must be empty. There no bigger donation than giving away one’s daughter (kanyadaan)," she wrote.

Kangana also shared her look from Karan's wedding and looked stunning in a pastel lehenga. Kangana completed the look with a pearl choker.

करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rcPkq75NRP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress 'is losing extra kilos' that she gained for her upcoming film Thalaivi. She is shedding extra kilos to begin prep for her projects in the pipeline including Tejas and Dhaakad.

