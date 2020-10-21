Kangana Ranaut Praises Beautiful Valley; Says 'come To Himachal' But 'don’t Throw Plastic'

Actress Kangana Ranaut's love for Himachal Pradesh is well known to her fans. The actress, who is vocal about her thoughts, recently voiced her opinion on littering the beautiful Komic, Spiti Valley. One of the social media users uploaded a breathtaking picture of the valley while inviting people to the state for the mesmerizing view. The actress was quick enough to talk about the adverse effects of people throwing single-use plastics turning the beautiful valley into a “dumpster.”

Kangana Ranaut voices opinion on keeping Himachal Pradesh clean

While welcoming the people with open arms, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, “Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around.” She further advocated people to avoid using single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets as all these things can turn the place into a big dumpster in one day. Over time, with the lockdown restrictions being eased down by the government, many filmmakers have been preferable traveling to the beautiful Himachal Pradesh to shoot some scenes amid the picturesque background, making it a shooting hub these days.

Come to Himachal Pardesh but don’t throw plastic around especially single used plastic like empty bottles and chips packets, this beautiful valley can be turned in to a big dumpster just in one day if couple of insensitive, ill mannered city brats reach there. Please don’t 🙏 https://t.co/JxaZNqMdB1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

This Mesmerizing view from Komic, Spiti Valley. Calling you to Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KDEcC1oSAL — Siddharth Bakaria (@Sidbakaria) October 21, 2020

The actress further shared another post while praising the state for being “a new favourite for film shoots” and also recalled moments in the past where she was judged for hailing from a remote village. She wrote, “Initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village.” She concluded the pos and wrote that commercially the state is flourishing well, now it's time that people should make it ecologically beneficial as well for all.

Himachal has become a new favourite for film shoots as well, initially when I told people I am from Himachal people didn’t know much about it they judged me for coming from a remote village, commercially it’s a good development, let’s make it ecologically beneficial as well 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

During the lockdown, the actress made the best use of her time with family, while going out and exploring some rare and unseen spots in Manali. She went for a picnic with her family with her sister Rangoli Chandel, nephew Prithvi, and other family members. From climbing up the mountain slopes to dancing with her mom and relatives, Kangana was seen doing all sorts of adventurous and fun things during her family picnic. In a tweet, the actress had even thanked Himachal authorities for the permission to conduct a picnic in the open with such a lush green environment.

Kangana organised a picnic for her family. Even though they are in the green zone, they appreciate all the permissions given by the Himanchal Pardesh authorities 🙏

Check out the beautiful video of Kangana & her family in Manali Mountains here https://t.co/owfjXA52D7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 4, 2020

