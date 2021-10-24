Kangana Ranaut Wishes Karva Chauth To Fans, Lists Her Favourite Things About The Festival

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is celebrated across the northern part of the country. Married women celebrate the festival by observing a one-day fast to strengthen their marital bliss and pray for the long lives of their husbands. Amid the festive vibes, Kangana Ranaut got nostalgic about the celebration of Karwa Chauth in her family. She also penned some points which she loves about the festival.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote how her family celebrated the festival. The Dhaakad actor reminisced about the old days and wrote, "Growing up I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth... they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides... the whole ambience of the house changed, men joked about being their Gods yet get no food on that day because women didn't enter the kitchen... Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up... I remember those days fondly." The Queen actor further wished her fans and followers a Happy Karwa Chauth. She also asked those who do not believe in the festival to not ruin it for those who believe in it.

Things that Kangana likes about the festival

In the next stories, Kangana Ranaut mentioned some reasons why she admires the festival. Stating the first reason, Kangana wrote, "No matter what is your age as a woman you get a chance to relive your most special day when you became a bride...". She further mentioned how the festival reminds the women about their younger days and the time they began their journey as married women. In her second point, Kangana wrote, "No matter how many fights you have through the year, a reminder if he is really no more what are the consequences. These thoughts are prevalent when you pray for someone's life."

Stating the third reason, Kangana wrote the festival makes the men understand the struggles of women as they do not work throughout the day. She mentioned another reason, saying that men show concern about their wives as they wait for the moon to come up. At last, Kangana wrote, "last but not the least, we got a school holiday... put (on) lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed papa's cooking... He made elaborate meals for ladies that day. Also, no one cared about our homework... this day is filled with nostalgia."

Kangana Ranaut hails from the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. She often reminisces about her childhood days and treats her fans with year-old pictures. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Dhaakad. She also has Tejas in her pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut