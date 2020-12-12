Kangana Ranaut Wraps Shoot Of Film 'Thalaivi', Calls It The 'most Ambitious Project'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that her 'most ambitious project' — Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J. Jayalalithaa — is now 'wrapped'. As the shooting of the film completed, Kangana wrote a heartwarming note for her team and said that it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' to have worked with the team.

She also confessed about having 'mixed feelings' as its time to say 'bye' to the film ater falling in love with the character. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.

After a break of many months due to COVID-19, Kangana returned to the sets of Thalaivi in the first week of October, where the team shot for a schedul in Hyderabad. She had shared how the experience to shoot was ‘soothing and comforting’ and also revealed that her back was hurt during the Bharatnatyam sequences.

Thalaivi teaser and poster had been released in November last year, and film was gearing up to release in June this year. However, the updated release date has not been announced after the COVID-19-induced break.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla @rajatsaroraa , Vijendra Parsad ji @ballusaluja @gvprakash @thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Thalaivi director hails Kangana Ranaut

A Kangana Ranaut fan club shared pictures of Kangana’s character in two looks, one as a young dancer and other as a senior politician, portraying the massive transformation she went though. It also included a statement of AL Vijay who hailed in her efforts in the acting department as well as weight transformation.

He said, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.”

Vijay: “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.” #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/natUdmUP8H — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) November 16, 2020

