Kangana Ranaut remembers Jayalalithaa on death anniversary, shares stills from 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi paid tribute to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her fourth death anniversary. The actress shared pictures from the sets of the film remembering the iconic political stalwart. The actress, who will be seen essaying the role of the dynamic leader on-screen, paid her respect on Twitter while sharing stills where she can be seen resembling the late political leader while handling her work.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to J Jayalalithaa

While captioning the post, the actress thanked her director AL Vijay for his constant support and vision behind filming the project. Apart from this, the actress revealed that only one more week of the shooting of the biopic is left. Sharing the working stills on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a superhuman to complete the film, just one more week to go." Kangana has been shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad for the past few weeks. The actress will be seen portraying the life of the strong woman leader who served 6 times as the CM Of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years between 1991 to 2016.

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles. Earlier, the actress received heaps and bounds of appreciation from the director on social media who penned a heartwarming letter and praised Kangana’s dedication. A Kangana Ranaut fan club shared pictures of Kangana’s character in two looks, one as a young dancer and the other as a senior politician, portraying the massive transformation she went through. It also included a statement of AL Vijay who hailed in her efforts in the acting department as well as weight transformation. He said, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance, and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.” The filmmaker also shared how Kangana shared her experience and knowledge of filmmaking to provide him valuable feedback, like suggesting an introduction scene for Roja actor Madhoo.

