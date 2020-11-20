Kangana Ranaut Starts Action Rehearsals For 'Dhaakad' While Shooting For 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut who left Manali on November 19 to complete the final shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Hyderabad, has also started training for her another film Dhaakad. Going “multi-tasking’ with her professional commitments, the actress shared pictures from her training sessions with trainer Brett Chan.

Kangana Ranaut starts prep for Dhaakad

In the pictures, the actress can be seen as training hard for boxing with the trainer. While in the other pictures, she can be seen in conversation with the trainer and director Razneesh Ghai. While Kangana hates to multi-task, yet she captioned the post and wrote that in these tough times, she has decided to go back to those times of her career where she worked like a horse. Apart from shooting for Thalaivi, the actress wrote that she has started with some action for her next film Dhaakad. Dhaakad was announced last year with a poster and a teaser. Kangana's action avatar in the same left fans excited. The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai pic.twitter.com/RLxRlSTUnZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 20, 2020

Apart from the film Dhaakad, the actress has also started with her preparations for Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of an airforce pilot. Earlier, the actress shared pictures from her workshops in Manali with director Sarvesh Mewara and coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut jetted off to Hyderabad o complete the final shooting schedule of her upcoming biopic Thalaivi post her brother Aksht’s wedding festivities. The actress took to Twitter and shared a host of pictures as she is ready to bid adieu to the serene beauty of the mountains to complete her pending shooting schedule. The actress also expressed her sadness as she has a couple of projects in the pipeline, which might occupy her time and she will not be able to return to the mountains. At last, while concluding the post, the Manikarnika actress thanked the Himalayas for giving her shelter in the testing times.”

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

