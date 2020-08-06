Kangana Ranaut's Movies Over The Years That Were Trendsetters

Kangana Ranaut is among the top actors in Bollywood. The Padma Shri award winner has worked in several popular films now and is appreciated by the fans for her incredible acting prowess. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s movies that were impactful and set trends.

Queen

Queen is a drama film released in 2013 and directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The story revolves around Rani, who is devastated after her fiance leaves her just before the wedding. She then decides to go on the honeymoon by herself where she rediscovers herself. The movie sends an empowering message. Kangana’s groundbreaking performance in the film set various trends.

Tanu Weds Manu

Tanu Weds Manu is a 2011 romantic comedy directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, R. Madhvan, and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. The story revolves around Manu, an NRI doctor, who comes to India in search of a bride and falls in love with Tanu.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai is a 2010 crime drama directed by Milan Luthria. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai in lead roles. The story revolves around two gangsters, Sultan Mirza, the notorious mobster of Mumbai, and Shoaib Khan, who strives to make a name for himself in the underworld. The 80s setting and the aesthetics made the audience nostalgic and brought back trends, especially Kangana's look in the film as an 80s heroine, which was widely appreciated.

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Raaz: The Mystery Continues is a 2009 horror film directed by Mohit Suri. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The story revolves around an artist who is surprised after meeting a girl who bears a resemblance to one of his sketches. Thereon, she begins to have accidents portrayed in his art pieces. The Raaz horror films are very much popular in the Indian cinema. However, it was Kangana Ranaut's promising acting skills which brought elements of fear in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a sequel to the 2011 film directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie was released in 2015. After Tanu and Manu's marriage falls apart, Manu falls for Datto, a lookalike of his ex-wife. However, the estranged couple soon reunites. The Tanu Weds Manu movies are popular because of the dynamic R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut created. The romance comedy set a trend.

Judgemental Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya is a 2019 comedy film directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The story follows Bobby, a dubbing artist who is haunted by childhood trauma. She rents out a part of her house to Keshav and Rima. However, she continually stalks the young couple and is suspicious. Kangana has always raised the bar higher and higher with her incredible performance in the films. In this one too, she has outperformed herself. However, her look in the film was also a bit of a trend during the release.

