Kangana Ranaut 'wants To Record Statement' In Sushant's Case, No Official Summon Received

The Mumbai police are still investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mumbai police have already recorded the statement of several actors, filmmakers, and film journalists. Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut's twitter team revealed that she was willing to give her official statement but she had not received the formal summons.

Kangana Ranaut willing to record a statement for Mumbai Police's probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Quirky Video About Dos And DONTs Amid COVID-19

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, team Kangana Ranaut revealed that the actor had not yet received a formal summon from the Mumbai police. The tweet revealed that Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli kept getting 'casual calls' from the police for the past two weeks. The tweet also contained a screenshot of the conversation Rangoli had with the police.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Was Keen On Being A Part Of Anand Gandhi's Films, Reveals Filmmaker

In the screenshot, the police officer told Rangoli that an investigation was going on in Mumbai on a day to day basis. However, the Mumbai Police were not responding to Rangoli's calls. Rangoli then sent the police a long message where she revealed that Kangana Ranaut wanted to help in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Rangoli asked the police to send Kangana Ranaut a formal summon so that she could record her statement.

Rangoli also shared the contact number of Kangana Ranaut's lawyer, Ishkaran Bhandari. Further, Rangoli emphasized that the police could always call their legal team. Rangoli then mentioned that Kangana Ranaut wanted justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and was willing to cooperate in every way possible.

Also Read | "Who Took The Picture?": Deepika Padukone Hilariously Asks On Ranveer's Man Bun Look

Kangana Ranaut's interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has reignited the debate on Bollywood's nepotism problem. In the interview, Kangana Ranaut took a strong stance against star kids and filmmaker who promoted nepotism in the industry. Several netizens are now supporting Kangana Ranaut in her endeavour to get 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'.

[Promo from Kangana Ranaut Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.