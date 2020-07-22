Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu-Swara In Twitter War After 'B-grade' Question Taken As Dig

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut ignited what turned into a war-of-words with fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, and followed it up with duels on Twitter, after her interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday. Both the actors later took to their social media to react to the same. With some direct digs and some cryptic ones, this started a social media war among them. Here is all you need to know about it to get you up to speed on what is going on.

Kangana Ranaut on Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut said that the 'flagbearers of nepotism' will ensure that 'needy outsiders' like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker will challenge her views after the interview. Later, both the actors reacted to the statement through their social media which incited a response from Kangana's team and ended up becoming a Twitter war.

Taapsee Pannu reacts

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

As part of her views, Kangana had asked why Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker were considered 'B-grade' actors when they were better looking and more talented than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday - who are presumably considered A-listers. However, the 'B-grade' term has largely been interpreted as a jibe.

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's statement, Taapsee Pannu questioned if the grading system for actors was official as well. Kangana's team also accused Taapsee, Swara Bhasker, and Richa Chadha of deviating from the conversation that the actor had started. Taapsee has been actively clapping back at Kangana's team for their remarks.

I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :) https://t.co/zMGtU7rgR9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

MissionM or Badla they are male dominated films, @taapsee never gave a solo hit in her whole life @KanikaDhillon n whole left ecosystem trying to cover up murder of SSR who complained about nepotism n Bullying shame on you all no one defended him but defending his murders now. https://t.co/u3PASs22WQ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Taapsee Pannu later shared an old video of Kangana Ranaut where she is seen talking about being glad that she was launched by Mahesh Bhatt. She also tagged the director as the "finest teacher of the art". Sharing the video on her Twitter, Pannu asked what the final take was and said that she is signing out before she forgets what her stand is. She later shared a two-liner that is used to describe Jhansi Ki Rani and ended the war.

Arre !!???? Toh ab final kya hai ? Matter karta hai to be from the ‘inside’ or no. Yaar yeh sab kuch bohot confusing hota jaa raha hai 🤪 I’m gonna sign out of this before I forget ki mera stand kya hai 🤯 https://t.co/DcNNbVJH3d — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

बुंदेले हरबोलों के मुँह हमने सुनी कहानी थी,

खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी।

I rest my case here 🙏🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

Swara Bhasker reacts

Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession.

I am needy.

I need respectful public interaction.

I need rationality and logic in debate.

I need sane, civil and decent public discourse.

I need rule of law.

and I need FACTS !

What do you need? #NeedyOutsider

🤓🤓🤓 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 20, 2020

Swara Bhasker also took to her social media to react to Kangana Ranaut's statement. Reacting to being called 'needy', Swara clarified what she 'needs'. Just a while after Swara's tweet, Kangana's team took to their social media and said that the actor had predicted in her interview that these actors would react to her statements.

Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood,needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

Swara Bhasker also shared the same video of Kangana Ranaut as Taapsee. In response to that, Ranaut's team wrote that she dug out an old video when the 'movie mafia' did not care about Kangana's existence. She further urged people not to misguide others.

You're picking up a10 yr old video when movie mafia didn’t care about her existence & didn't consider her an Alister. Criminal cases,Threats, Bullying,Character assassination started aftr Kangana became a top star in 2014, she hs mentioned many times before, pls don’t misguide 🙏 https://t.co/u6K5A8nVQm — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 21, 2020

On Twitter, Kangana Ranaut and her team are actively questioning Sushant Singh Rajput's death and demanding justice for him. In her interview with Republic TV, Kangana spoke about the existence of 'movie mafia'. She also called out celebrities for not saying a word when Rajput was allegedly bullied and accused them of protecting those who are responsible for his death, among many other things.

