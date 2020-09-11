Kangana Ranaut Supports Republic TV & Other Entertainment News Recap For September 11

From Ankita Lokhande questioning Rhea Chakroborty to Kangana Ranaut supporting Republic Media Network, many news stories surfaced online today. Here we have picked up a few important stories that you must not miss reading. Check out our daily entertainment news recap for September 11:

Kangana Ranaut backs Republic Media Network

Queen actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday, September 11, extended support to Republic Media Network after the organisation’s reporter and video journalist were detained by Maharashtra Police. Reporter Anuj Kumar has been kept under custody, unethically after being jailed for three days. The reporter has also been forcefully interrogated to reveal his sources. They were imprisoned while following a journalistic lead in an investigative story located in Karjat, Raigad.

Ankita Lokhande questions Rhea Chakraborty

After Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by police regarding drug connection angle, Ankita Lokhande, took to Instagram, to clarify her take in Sushant Singh Rajput’s probe. The actor was seen questioning Rhea’s intentions and also stating the fact that Sushant never faced any mental health issue till 2016. Take a look at her note here:

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Says 'work Continues As It Should' As He Shares A BTS Pic From 'KBC' Sets

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail denied

The Mumbai session’s court on Thursday, after contemplating all the facts presented in the court, rejected Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail applications. The duo was arrested by NCB in the drug probe angle of Sushant Singh Rajput death case. They are currently imprisoned in Byculla Jail.

ALSO READ| Rhea Chakraborty, Showik & Others' Bail In NCB's Sushant Case Drug Nexus Probe Rejected

Abhishek Kapoor’s eulogy for SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020)



Our last dance together kicked off 3 years ago on this day in #Kedarnath. I have vivid memories of our times together brother.. How i wish u knew how much u were loved by ur fans..how i wish that u were not made to believe otherwise by some vicious minds.. How i wish u could see how ur fans are fighting to bring u justice.. they have turned the world upside down for u and i can almost hear u say “jaane do sir, kaam bolega”

ALSO READ| 'Kedarnath' Director Abhishek Kapoor Eulogises Sushant, Mourns His Absence

Amitabh Bachchan’s BTS photo

After recovering from COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan had already begun working. Today, he took to Instagram, to share a BTS photo from the sets of BBC. He captioned the picture as, “... be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..🙏”

ALSO READ| Shakuntala Devi Trailer Release & Other Entertainment News Recap For July 15

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.