Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to release the trailer of her next — 'Panga' — with Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana will be essaying the role of a kabbadi player in the movie. The makers took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the trailer will release on December 23. Along with a beautiful poem that was signed by both Kangana and Ashwiny Iyer, Rangoli Chandel wrote: "A gem coming your way." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her role in Ashwini Tiwari's upcoming sports film 'Panga'

ABOUT PANGA

Panga" revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. "I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique," Ashwiny said in a statement. "When Ashwiny narrated the story of 'Panga', I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film," Kangana said.

"Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. 'Panga' is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a national-level Kabbadi player. That's going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team," she said. Jassie Gill, who is playing Kangana's husband in the film, said the film is a rollercoaster of emotions.

