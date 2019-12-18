The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

Bollywood News

Rangoli Chandel wrote: ''#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December!''. Film stars Kangana.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Panga

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to release the trailer of her next — 'Panga' — with Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Kangana will be essaying the role of a kabbadi player in the movie. The makers took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the trailer will release on December 23. Along with a beautiful poem that was signed by both Kangana and Ashwiny Iyer, Rangoli Chandel wrote: "A gem coming your way." [sic]

Kangana Ranaut opens up about her role in Ashwini Tiwari's upcoming sports film 'Panga'

ABOUT PANGA

Panga" revolves around a family that laughs, cries and dreams together. "I wanted to keep evolving with stories that talk about the relationships in a new age Indian family. Fox Star Studios is exactly in the same space of storytelling and I am filled with gratitude to work with them to see our vision unfold and create characters and stories that would be relatable to all and still be unique," Ashwiny said in a statement. "When Ashwiny narrated the story of 'Panga', I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength and have always stood by me in thick and thin. I could really relate to the emotions of the film," Kangana said.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut pens a heartfelt note for 'Panga' director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and it is all things sweet. See it here

"Plus, Ashwiny is known for her slice-of-life films and I loved her recent work 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. 'Panga' is doubly special for me as for the first time, I will play the role of a national-level Kabbadi player. That's going to be challenging for sure! I am looking forward to some exciting times with Ashwiny and the Fox Star team," she said. Jassie Gill, who is playing Kangana's husband in the film, said the film is a rollercoaster of emotions.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES