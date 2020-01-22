Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Pick For The 'Panga King' Of The Indian Cricket Team

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Panga, which is set to release on January 24, 2020. With the film's release right around the corner, Kangana has been travelling all over India to give interviews and attend promotional events. In a recent interview with an international news agency, Kangana revealed the member of the Indian cricket team that she felt was the Panga King of Team India.

Who is the Panga King of India? This is Kangana Ranaut's answer

According to Kangana Ranaut, the Indian Cricket Team captain and skipper, Virat Kohli, is the most fearless player that she knows. Kangana stated that she was the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India was definitely Virat Kohli. The Panga actor stated that he was fearless and was up for any challenges that came his way.

Kangana Ranaut also added that this time they both would take on a Panga on the same day. Kangana Panga would be at the theatres, and he would be battling it out against the New Zealand team on their home ground. She then claimed that this would be fun.

Panga is directed by the acclaimed director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously worked on Bareilly Ki Barfi. The movie also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in prominent roles. Panga revolves around a former kabaddi player, played by Kangana Ranaut, who plans to return to the sport after a long hiatus. The movie will showcase the challenges that Kangana's character will face while trying to balance her love for the sport and her dedication to her husband and son.

Other than for her Panga promotions, Kangana Ranaut has also been in the spotlight due to her recent controversy with Deepika Padukone. While Kangana praised Deepika for her recent film, Chhapaak, she also berated her for asking TikTok users to do the 'Chhapaak Challenge'. Kangana Ranaut even asked Deepika to publicly apologise for trying this publicity stunt.

