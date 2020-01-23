Kangana Ranaut Slams Indira Jaising For "forgive Like Sonia" Appeal Over Nirbhaya Rapists

Panga actress Kangana Ranaut who has always been vocal about issues relating to the country lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for saying that Asha Devi (Nirbhaya's mother) should forgive her daughter's culprits just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's killers. An aggressive Kangana didn't hesitate to bash Jaising's statement and said that women like her "give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers."

An angry Kangana further said that Jaising should be kept in jail with Nirbhaya's rapists for 4 days. She concluded by saying that it is because of women like her who support rapists, that victims fail to get justice.

Further commenting on the convicts of Nirbhaya, Kangana said, "Firstly they shouldn't be called minors because if he can reproduce and rape someone then he is not a minor. These men should be hanged till death at crossroads to set an example."

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Indira's comment

Earlier, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi had slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for her suggestion that she should forgive her daughter's rapists. "Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims," Asha Devi said.

Jaising had said she fully identifies with the pain of Asha Devi but was against the death penalty. "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," she had said in the tweet.

SC dismisses Pawan Gupta's juvenility plea

A three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the juvenility plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Gupta had moved the SC against the Delhi High Court order which reaffirmed that Gupta was not a juvenile when he committed the ghastly crime on December 16, 2012. The convict’s review petition has already been dismissed. He along with the three other rapists are scheduled to be hanged till death on February 1, 2020, at 6 am.

